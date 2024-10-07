Traffic

Sinkhole could cause ‘major' traffic impacts on I-495 in Haverhill

State police say drivers should expect traffic impacts through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and the interchanges at Routes 213, 110, 97 and 125

A sinkhole closed a lane on I-495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday.
NBC10 Boston

A sinkhole caused by a water main break is causing delays o I-495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police say the water main break was first reported around 7 a.m. A sinkhole started forming in the breakdown lane on I-495 south, just after exit 106 in Haverhill. The right lane has been shut down.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. State police warn there could be "major" impacts to traffic through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and the interchanges at Routes 213, 110, 97 and 125.

More details, including how long it will take to repair the roadway, were not immediately available.

15 hours ago

Person seriously injured in Dorchester shooting; no arrests

16 hours ago

Demonstrators block Storrow Drive in Boston before moving toward state house

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us