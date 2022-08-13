Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman

A woman on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency.

Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.

Kelly, a nurse said that when she heard someone was in trouble, the need to act was instinctual: "I wasn’t nervous. I just didn’t know what to expect. The most stressful part of it was being on a plane, and having limited resources."

Kelly and Byrne, a firefighter from Wayland, Massachusetts sprang into action by using sugar packets on the plane to help the woman regain consciousness.

"It’s nice to know you can help people," said Byrne. "But at the same time, you don’t do it to get recognized, you do it to help people."

Both sisters say they'd like to meet the woman who they helped save.