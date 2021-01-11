Local

Borden home

Site of Borden Double-Murder Listed for Sale in Fall River: Report

The three-story clapboard house that has been converted into a museum and bed and breakfast was listed for sale online at an asking price of $2 million, according to The Boston Globe

Lizzie Borden House Fall River
Donna Hageman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Massachusetts home where Lizzie Borden's father and step-mother were murdered with an ax has been listed for sale.

The three-story Fall River clapboard house that has been converted into a museum and bed and breakfast was listed for sale online at an asking price of $2 million, The Boston Globe reported.

Borden was charged and acquitted for the murders. The murders were never officially solved.

The listing agent and part-time tour guide at the museum, Suzanne St. John, said the owners are retiring after 15 years and that the sale is a "turnkey" opportunity.

The potential buyer would own the home, the bed and breakfast website, intellectual property, and merchandise sold at the museum.

"We are hoping that someone will come in and buy it and keep it as a bed and breakfast and for tours," St. John said. "It's one of the most visited tourist attractions in New England. It's well known all over the world, and on a normal year you have people that come in from all over."

Last year another one of Bodren's homes, a seven-bedroom home known as "Maplecroft," was listed on the market and is still for sale, St. John said.

The listing for the site of the double murder says that both homes can be purchased together.

