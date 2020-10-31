Six Cows Shot Dead in Vermont

Local

Police in Vermont are investigating after six cows were found apparently shot dead in one part of the state.

By Lara Salahi

Vermont State Police responded to reports shortly before 11p.m. on Friday of several people in a pickup truck shooting cows on a property in Orwell. Responding troopers found six dead cows with gunshot wounds.

According to Vermont Police, the troopers checked with area farms but could not find who owned the cows. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asking to call Vermont Police.

