Six Families Displaced After Fire Rips Through Revere Home

More than two dozen people have been displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family home in Revere, Massachusetts early Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire started shortly before 3a.m. at the back of the third floor. The fire was trapped in the fourth floor dormer into the morning hours on Saturday.

Firefighters were scene using towels soaked in ice water to prevent heat exhaustion as they battled the blaze in the hot weather. The crews are also cycling through to prevent overheating.

Fire officials say 26 people -- six families -- who lived in the home need another place to stay.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was injured due to the fire or the heat.