Water Rescue

Six kids, sailing instructor rescued off the coast of Boston

Police said the crew patrolling in Thomas Paine received a report of a sailboard in distress near Graves Light Friday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts Environmental Police

Six children and their sailing instructor were rescued after their boat ran into trouble off the coast of Boston Friday, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Police said the crew patrolling in Thomas Paine received a report of a sailboat in distress near Graves Light Friday. They found the boat disabled and drifting off to the east, so they quickly got to work moving the passengers on their boat.

There were six children ages 12 to 13 on the sailboat, along with an instructor. The children were returned to the shore and the boat returned to its mooring.

No other details were immediately available.

