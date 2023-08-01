Local

dorchester

Six teens arrested after group clashes with police at South Bay shopping center

Police say the teens threw rocks at officers and police cruisers

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Six teenagers were arrested Monday after allegedly attacking police officers, throwing rocks and smashing cruiser windows at the South Bay shopping center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday, according to Boston police.

Police say officers were called to the South Bay Mall and District Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday for reports of a group of teens causing trouble for businesses. When the officers tried to get the group to leave, police say some of the teens began throwing rocks and attacking officers. During the struggle, windows were shattered on police cruisers and several officers were hurt. The injured officers were treated by Boston EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three 16-year-olds, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested. Some face charges including assault and battery on a police officer. All of them were charged delinquent to wit, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. None of the suspects were identified due to their ages.

All of the teens were released to a parent or guardian and are expected to be arraigned at Boston Juvenile District Court.

