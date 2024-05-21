Skeletal remains found in Gorham, Maine

Police are investigating after utility workers discovered skeletal remains in Gorham, Maine, on Tuesday.

Gorham police responded to Longfellow Road in Gorham after receiving a call from utility workers who said they believed they had come across human remains, state police said. Once on scene, Gorham police called in the state police Major Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation.

The remains have been taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta for further investigation.

State and Gorham police continue to investigate.