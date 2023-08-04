Sketch released of young woman's attacker on Waltham Riverwalk Sunday

Police have released a sketch of the man who attacked a young woman on the Riverwalk in Waltham, Massachusetts, this weekend.

The sketch shows a man with a goatee and a baseball cap, which he was wearing when the assault took place Sunday night. He's believed to be in his late 20s or his 30s and about 5-foot-7, according to state and local police.

Anyone who recognizesthe man is asked to call 911, or by reaching out to state police detectives at 617-740-7544 or Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

"We urge the public to be of their surroundings and the presence of other people around them when walking in any public space. People should carry a cell phone, don’t wear headphones, and may also consider carrying pepper spray. If you see anything our anyone suspicious call 911immediately. If you are assaulted, if at all possible scream, make noise, and fight back," state police said in a statement.

The woman was able to fend off her attacker when he grabbed her from behind about 8:45 p.m. on the footbridge across the Charles River between Newton Street and Farewell Street. The man tried to put his hand over her mouth, police say.

What is usually a tranquil area was the scene of an attack on a woman Sunday night.

The woman screamed and struggled free, and her attacker ran off. Police who searched the area couldn't find him.

Last fall two women were assaulted in the area. Police said this week they have not made any arrests in those incidents and could not confirm if they're related to the latest attack.