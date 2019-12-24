Local
Skier Dies in Crash on New Hampshire Mountain

Gary Wilcox was 71 years old

A New Hampshire man has been killed while skiing at a resort in the state.

The Lincoln Police Department said Tuesday in a statement that Gary Wilcox, 71, of Bristol, New Hampshire was found unresponsive Friday on Loon Mountain.

Efforts were made to resuscitate Wilcox before police were called. No witnesses saw the accident but police said an investigation determined that Wilcox had left the trail and hit one or more trees. The cause of death was blunt force injuries.

