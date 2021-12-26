Skies Clear, Temps Increase for Start of the Week

It’s never too late to have a nice day, and this afternoon is one of those. While many of us were stuck inside with the snow and freezing rain coming down on Christmas, our weather has improved allowing us to head back out there for outdoor activities.

Our highs are reaching the upper 30s but our wind chills are down in the low 30s since our winds continue to gust near 30 mph. We’ll be watching a cold night, our lows are dropping to the 20s but we’ll wake up feeling in the teens. In other words, you want to keep the layers on during the day.

Cloudy skies will take control for most of tomorrow with the chance of isolated precipitation on Tuesday morning. We won’t have accumulations with that, just isolated wintry mix trying to precipitate in some spots but we won’t be watching a big impact from this.

Tuesday night, though, will bring more coverage in the rain and the showers that will go through Wednesday. Bringing rain in the southern states, a wintry mix for central New England and some snow into the northern states again.

In other words, if you have to return to the stores (we won’t tell), you might want to take advantage of this afternoon, tomorrow and Tuesday early afternoon before the showers return and give problems in the road.

Our rain chances remain for the end of the week into Saturday. Our New Year may bring rain and snow into some parts of New England.