Killington Resort being sold to investor group with local ties

Popular Vermont ski resort Killington is being sold to a group of local investors, it announced Thursday.

Killington, the largest resort for skiing and riding on the East Coast and a regular Ski World Cup race host, has been owned by POWDR, a company that will retain a stake and a seat on the board in the new ownership group.

Pico Mountain is also part of the sale to the new owners, and the announcement said that there will be no changes to daily operations — the Ikon Pass will still be in use — or local management.

"The Killington leadership team is excited about this opportunity to build on the strong foundation laid by POWDR," Killington President and General Manager Mike Solimano said in a statement. "We believe that local ownership will allow us to be even more responsive to the needs and desires of our community and guests."

Killington released a video on the news Thursday featuring Solimano:

This breaking news story will be updated.