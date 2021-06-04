Local

New Hampshire

Sleeping Driver's Truck Goes Airborne, Crashes Into NH Toll Plaza

Police said the truck crashed into the concrete abutment, sending it flying into the toll booth

By Lara Salahi

A sleeping driver crashed into a New Hampshire toll plaza early Friday morning, according to police.

State police said 39-year-old Austin Kootz was driving northbound on Route 16, approaching the Rochester toll plaza, shortly before 4 a.m. when he fell asleep and lost control of his pickup truck.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the truck crashed into the concrete abutment in front of the toll plaza, sending the vehicle airborne, right into the toll booth. The toll booth was unoccupied at the time.

According to police, Kootz was not injured in the crash.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The Rochester toll plaza was down to just one lane for about eight hours as crews worked to repair the toll booth and equipment.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash at this time.

New Hampshire 14 hours ago

NH Investing Up to $100M in Mental Health Services

New Hampshire 15 hours ago

NH Community Comes Together to Support Teen After Theft of Firewood He Was Selling

This article tagged under:

New HampshireROCHESTERNew Hampshire State PoliceRochester toll plazaROute 16
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us