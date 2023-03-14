Slick Road Conditions, Low Visibility Reported on New England Highways

As this week's nor'easter moves in, potentially challenging driving conditions were already being reported early Tuesday morning.

NBC10 Boston's Alysha Palumbo reported slick driving conditions, low visibility and wet snow falling in Worcester County at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of around 4 a.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that it had 468 pieces of equipment deployed for the storm, a number that will surely grow as the winter storm continues to roll in. MassDOT also announced a 40 mph speed restriction on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York state line to Westfield.

Driving conditions are slick, visibility is low, and the snow is heavy/wet in northern Worcester County. We’ll have live reports all morning on @NBC10Boston & @NECN ❄️ pic.twitter.com/EiLPWrZN4D — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, due to the storm, the HOV lane on I-93 and the Sumner Tunnel swing lane will not be deployed Tuesday.

The MBTA, amid unrelated speed restrictions impacting many stretches of its rapid transit lines, has canceled all Charlestown and Hingham/Hull ferry service due to the forecasted high winds. Shuttle buses will be replacing service along the Mattapan Trolley on Tuesday, too.

Mattapan Trolley: Shuttle buses will replace service today, Tue, Mar 14, due to the storm. Central Ave, Valley Rd. and Capen St. passengers can access the shuttles from Eliot St. pic.twitter.com/3BGvTZP634 — MBTA (@MBTA) March 14, 2023

Although unclear if they were related to the weather, MassDOT released information about two crashes that happened during the overnight hours. In Warren, a small town in western Worcester County, there was a tractor trailer crash on the Mass. Pike, which shut down the left travel lane heading east.

Due to storm 40 mph speed restriction I-90 NY border-mm 41, Westfield. No tandems & no special permit vehicles. MassDOT has 468 pieces equip deployed ice & snow ops pic.twitter.com/vK19DqKUCq — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 14, 2023

In Blandford, at around 2 a.m., crews were working to remove another truck following a crash there. That wreck, which has since been cleared, closed down all eastbound lanes, resulting in traffic being diverted at Exit 10 for a period of time.

If you’re heading out this morning, plan ahead and drive with caution.



➡️ Reduce your speed

➡️ Use your headlights

➡️ Leave extra space between you and the vehicle you’re following

➡️ Put away all distractions

➡️ Clear all snow & ice off your vehicle

➡️ Always buckle up pic.twitter.com/NVy4hVOWip — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 14, 2023

In Vermont, I-91 south was closed in the Brattleboro area due to the road conditions, and traffic was diverted off Exit 3. The highway has since been reopened.