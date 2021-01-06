Slick Roads Cause Traffic Delays Wednesday Morning

Three accidents on Interstate-93 South caused traffic delays in the Andover area early Wednesday morning.

One accident happened by Exit 42 by Dascomb Road and another by Exit 43 A-B to Route 133. A third just south of there. All of the vehicles involved have moved off to the highway's shoulder as of 7:10 a.m.

In Saugus, an overturned car on Water Street has caused the street to shut down entirely, as a utility pole has blocked the road. Traffic will be slow on adjacent Walnut Street as a result. Two people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result, officials said.