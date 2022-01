Icy roads and freezing rain are wreaking havoc on commuters this morning in the Boston area.

In East Boston, a three-car crash occurred on McClellan Highway heading into the city shortly after 6 a.m.

*Use Caution* on the roads and underfoot. SLICK ROADWAYS this morning. This 3-car crash just happened on McClellan Highway (inbound) in EAST BOSTON. 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/oodwc6TTyY — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 5, 2022

Multiple accidents have occurred in Beverly, Massachusetts as well early Wednesday due to icy conditions on roads and bridges in town, according to the police department.

All accidents in Beverly were fairly minor, police said, with no known injuries to report.