Small Cape Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Boston Logan Airport

A small Cape Air plane with no passengers on board made an emergency landing at Boston Logan International Airport Friday, the airline said, leaving the aircraft with its nose on the tarmac.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to a representative of Massport, which operates the airport.

The plane was being moved from Nantucket to Boston, and the landing was otherwise safe, according to Cape Air.

"The pilot was alerted to an issue with the nose gear, performed the emergency checklist, and landed at Logan. There were no injuries," Cape Air's statement said.

Operations at Logan weren't impacted by the incident involving the plane, the Massport representative said.