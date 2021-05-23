Small Dog Rescued From Burrow Under Its House After Getting Stuck Overnight

A small dog had to be rescued after it made its way into a hole under its owner’s home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this week and got stuck there overnight, firefighters said.

The Plymouth Fire Department was called to the home on Knight’s Point Road Thursday about 8:45 p.m. Firefighters were told the Yorkshire terrier had made its way into an animal burrow, with a roughly yard-long entrance that led to a cavity, below the home's deck and stairs.

Firefighters dug into the tunnel by hand and with a broom handle before hitting a concrete wall, the department said. The dog’s owners tried to lure the dog -- which could be heard inside -- out of the burrow with treats, but it didn't work, and work was stopped for the evening as it got too dark to guarantee the the dog wouldn't be hurt during their rescue mission.

Crews returned at 10 a.m. Friday and, after digging further with the help of bystanders, were able to find the dog, named Brownie, and pull him out safely, firefighters said. The dog was taken to a vet to be evaluated.

“We’re glad this rescue had a happy ending and the dog was returned safely to its owners,” fire Chief Edward Bradley said in a statement.

Speech pathologist Christina Hunger usually works with children, but she wondered if her dog could pick up one some speech lessons too. Hunger explains how she taught her dog to "talk" using buttons that play recorded words when pressed.