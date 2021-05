Did you feel it, Mainers? A small earthquake hit the state overnight.

The earthquake reached a magnitude of 1.9 and was centered about 2.5 miles northwest of Tremont, Maine, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The minor quake hit just after 12:30 a.m., according to the USGS. It was felt in Bar Harbor and Seal Cove, near Acadia National Park.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.