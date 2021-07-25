Local

Small Earthquake Reported in Massachusetts

The earthquake reached a magnitude of 1.4 and was centered about 1.3 miles east of Peabody.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A MyShake display shows earthquake activity.
MyShake

Did you feel it? A small earthquake hit Massachusetts on Sunday.

The earthquake reached a magnitude of 1.4 and was centered about 1.3 miles east of Peabody, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Other places nearby the epicenter are Salem (3 miles E), Danvers (3.5 miles NNW) and Boston (12.9 miles SSW).

The minor quake struck just after 12:40, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

Earthquakes are not unusual in New England, but are usually relatively weak and cause little to no damage.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Buzzards Bay in November was the strongest in southern New England in decades.

