Small Earthquake Shakes Central NH

The shaking was felt as far south as Manchester and north of White Mountain National Forest

By Asher Klein

A map showing where an earthquake that shook central New Hampshire near Lake Winnipesaukee on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, including where it was felt.
USGS

Some people in central New Hampshire reported feeling a small earthquake that struck below the northern shore of Lake Winnipesaukee Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.9 magnitude earthquake that hit just southwest of Sandwich, New Hampshire, about 9:49 a.m. The temblor originated about 4.2 miles under the surface of the earth.

It was felt as far west as Hanover and as far east as Parsonfield, Maine, just over the border, according to the USGS's incident page. It was also felt in southern Manchester and north of White Mountain National Forest.

Earthquake magnitude increases on a logarithmic scale, meaning magnitude 3 is 10 times weaker than a magnitude 4 and so on. There are about 100,000 magnitude 3 earthquakes each year, according to the USGS. Usually too weak to cause property damage, they release the same amount of energy as a large lightning bolt.

