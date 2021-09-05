Small New England Town Among Nation's Best for Fall Getaway, Magazine Says

A small New England town was named among the nation's top seven fall getaway destinations, per Travel and Leisure Magazine.

Between the Taconic and Green Mountain Ranges, Manchester, Vermont, offers excellent hiking and leaf-peeping opportunities, the magazine wrote.

Located in the southwestern part of the state, fall foliage reaches its peak around mid-October, per the Vermont Foliage Forecaster. There are also many restaurants, shops, boutique hotels, inns and historic buildings to explore.

A regional fall guide, created by the Manchester Business Association, is available on their website. More information about local events can be found on the town’s Facebook page.

Other towns that ranked on the magazine's list include Cashiers, North Carolina, Cape May, New Jersey, Bardstown, Kentucky, Cambria, California, Gretna, Louisiana and Torrey, Utah.