Small Plane Crashes in Central Mass., 3 Hospitalized

A small plane crashed in Leicester, Massachusetts, Tuesday and several people have been taken to the hospital, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had died in the crash or what caused it.

The fire department in neighboring Spencer said that three people were taken out of the plane and sent to the hospital. They shared an image of the crashed but largely intact blue-and-silver plane in the snow, which they said was on which crashed on Moosehill Road on the line between the two towns west of Worcester.

While Massachusetts State Police said that there were four people aboard the plane, the Federal Aviation Administration said there were three. Neither agency gave any information on the occupants' conditions.

Neighbors said a dog was taken off the plane as well, but authorities have yet to confirm that information.

The plane is a Piper PA-46 and the crash took place just before 5 a.m. about three miles northwest of Worcester Regional Airport, according to the FAA, which will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

No other information was immediately available.