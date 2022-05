A Philadelphia man was uninjured after the small plane he was piloting crashed in Vermont Saturday.

Vermont State Police responded around 1 p.m. to the crash of a 1961 Mooney at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon.

The pilot, William C. Giesey, was the only person in the plane, police said.

Giesey told police he failed to lower the plane's landing gear.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was injured, state police confirmed. The runway was closed while the plane was being removed.