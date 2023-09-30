New Hampshire

Small plane crashes into Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, NH

The FAA said only the pilot was onboard the single-engine Cessna 150 when it crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A small plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire, Saturday night, fire and aviation officials said.

Initial information was limited but the Gilford Fire Department confirmed that a plane went into the lake off of Ellacoya State Park, Route 11. People at the recreation area reported to officials that they saw the plane crash into the water.

Fire officials say the plane was headed to Laconia Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to NBC10 Boston that a single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the lake near Gilford around 9:15 p.m. Only the pilot was on board.

Officials have not given any information on the condition of the pilot.

The Gilford Fire Department said teams were on scene investigating, and there were several boats involved, including state police marine patrol.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to New Hampshire State Police for more information but has not heard back yet.

The FAA and the National Transportation Board will investigate what happened.

Ellacoya State Park is located on the southwest shore of New Hampshire's largest lake, and has 600 feet of beachfront.

