Small Plane Crashes Into Massachusetts Lake

The pilot was not injured after his plane crashed into East Lake in Halifax, authorities said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A small plane has crashed into a lake in Massachusetts, according to officials.

Halifax police said on Facebook that a small plane crashed into East Lake.

The pilot was rescued from the water by Lake Street residents, according to Halifax police. The pilot, who was evaluated by Halifax EMS, was not injured in the crash.

The crash happened near 25 Lake Street, according to Plymouth County Control.

Duxbury fire said on Twitter the department is responding to the crash with its regional spill containment trailer.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

