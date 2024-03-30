Small plane crashes into Narragansett Bay; pilot and passenger rescued from water

A small plane crashed into Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, and the pilot and passenger have been rescued from the water.

North Kingstown police said they received a distress call around 2:54 p.m. for a plane crash into the bay and that responding personnel found a single-engine aircraft submerged in the water.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed a single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed into Narragansett Bay close to Quonset State Airport just before 3 p.m., NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reported.

The pilot and passenger, both 48 years old, had managed to get out of the plane and were in the water nearby, police said. They were removed from the water and taken to shore where they were given medical treatment for minor injuries.

Both people were then taken to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. Their names have not been released.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport also shared that the two people on board were sent to the hospital after the Piper Comanche they were in crashed.

A Piper Comanche crashed into the bay close to Quonset State Airport. The two passengers on board were rescued and sent to the hospital. State Police and other agencies are onsite. — Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (@IFlyRhodeIsland) March 30, 2024

There was no immediate word on what caused the plane to crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation into the crash along with the FAA.