Small Plane Lands Nose-Down at Plum Island Airport

The pilot was able to get out on his own and refused medical treatment, fire officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Dave Rogers

A plane made a hard landing at the Plum Island Airport in Newbury, Massachusetts on Wednesday, with the aircraft ending up on its nose.

Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin said the 1949 Navion single piston airplane landed on its nose around 11:15 a.m., coming to a rest on the grass.

The pilot was able to get out on his own and refused medical treatment, fire officials said. No one on the ground was hurt.

The FAA has been notified. One of the airport's two runways, 10/28, remains closed until the plane can be removed.

Plus Island Airport is a privately-owned airport public-use airport.

No other details were immediately available.

