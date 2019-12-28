eye infection

Smart Back in Action for Celtics vs. Raptors

The guard hadn't played in a game for Boston since Dec. 6

By Associated Press

Boston guard Marcus Smart returned to the court against Toronto after missing the previous eight games with an eye infection that spread to both eyes.

Boston coach Brad Stevens said before the game that Smart wouldn't play as many minutes. The 25-year-old Smart, known for his tough defense, is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 assists per game.

He entered midway into the opening quarter to a loud ovation when he was introduced.

He hadn't played since Dec. 6.

