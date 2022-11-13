Smash-and-Grab Reported at Newton Jewelry Store

An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab overnight at a jewelry store in Newton, Massachusetts.

Newton police say it happened around 2 a.m. at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, located at 660 Washington Street.

According to police, there is more than one suspect. It was not immediately known how much they took from the store.

No arrests have been made.

Police are reviewing surveillance video as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newton Police Department.