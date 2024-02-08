Jamaica Plain

Smoke seen coming from building in Jamaica Plain

Smoke was seen coming from a building in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Thursday morning.

Video of the scene showed firefighters on top of the building's roof on Washington Street trying to get the fire under control. Several windows were seen damaged.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

