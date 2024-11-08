Smoked Gouda Polenta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup polenta

4 cups chicken stock

½ cup heavy cream (optional)

½ cup pumpkin puree

1 cup smoked gouda, shredded

¼ tsp nutmeg, freshly ground

PREPARATION:

Prepare polenta according to package instructions using the chicken stock as the cooking liquid. Instant polenta will take a remarkably shorter time than traditional polenta to cook. While what you gain in speed you will lose in texture, both are respectable options. When the polenta is mostly cooked and you are nearly ready to serve, drop the heat to medium low and stir in cream, followed by the pumpkin puree, shredded gouda, and freshly ground nutmeg. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Chef Tip: Use a splash of water or stock to loosen the polenta if it gets stiff before it reaches the table.