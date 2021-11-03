Smugglers Notch in Vermont Closed Because of Winter Weather

The Vermont Department of Transportation closed the state highway that runs through Smugglers Notch, the winding mountain pass between Stowe and Cambridge, on Wednesday afternoon because of winter weather.
The state said the roadway, officially known as Route 108, is expected to remain wet and/or snow-covered as freezing temperatures arrive Wednesday evening, creating unsafe travel conditions.
Vermont State Police said the Transportation Agency will reevaluate the conditions on Thursday morning.
