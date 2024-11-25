SNEAK PEEK: New holiday pop-up bar opening at View Boston atop the Prudential Center

A new holiday pop-up bar is opening this week at View Boston, high atop the Prudential Center.

The Stratus Winter Oasis at View Boston launches on Wednesday and will be open through January. The cocktail bar is adorned with iridescene features, the glass walls are lined with crystal beading, and white evergreen trees give the room a cozy feel. And of course, you can take in the views of the city below.

Here's a sneak peek at the space itself (photos courtesy of Derrick Zellman):

And here's a look at the exclusive holiday cocktail lineup: