Sneaker City: Exploring the culture in Boston

In a six-part series, NBC10 Boston is exploring speaker culture in Greater Boston.

We'll look at how and why public perception of wearing "kicks" in a more formal setting has shifted. We'll hear from the experts.

We even feature someone who might be an unlikely fashionista - Patriots Owner Robert Kraft talks about how he embraced sneaker culture and is even helping shape it now.

Episode One of Sneaker City: From the Ground Up, airs Tuesday, Oct. 31. Check back to see all of the episodes as they air each week.

Episode One: Sneakers Everywhere

Chasing the tipping point in Boston when sneakers went from occasional footwear to everyday essentials took us to Gillette Stadium and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

He says it was about 10 years ago he ditched dress shoes for sneakers – a decision driven by his physical and emotional wellbeing.

“I had a different perspective on life,” he told NBC10 Boston. “I had lost my beloved wife, Myra, and when we buried her, I looked at life a little differently. And I knew my quality of life was better walking in comfortable sneakers.”

Nike’s CEO took notice and asked Kraft if he’d consider a collaboration, a Robert Kraft-inspired Air Force 1. The proceeds would go to charity. A partnership was formed. In September, the ninth edition of a Kraft-inspired shoe was released – the Patriots Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low.

Kraft still rocks sneakers in the office, on the sidelines and even at special events. He helped create a fashion trend, starting in 2014, and he did it accidentally.

“I think so. It’s what people tell me: that when they saw me doing it, it made them comfortable,” Kraft said.