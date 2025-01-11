Snow and ice delay hundreds of flights at Logan Airport

Hundreds of flights at Logan International Airport were delayed Saturday due to snow and ice.

A Massport spokesperson confirmed Saturday evening that the airport was operating a ground delay program due to the weather. Over 300 flights were delayed and 19 were canceled as of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Airports may implement delay programs during poor weather to manage capacity on their runways and keep operations safe.

Travelers should check with their airline about the status of their flight.

Slippery conditions were also reported on the roads, with public safety agencies warning drivers to take it slow.

The snow is expected to move out this evening but with temperatures in the 20s overnight, icy conditions could persist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.