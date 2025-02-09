Snowfall totals: How much snow did New England get overnight?

Watch the NBC10 Boston news streaming atop this story at 9 a.m.
A snowstorm blew through New England overnight, dropping nearly 10 inches in one spot in Maine and almost half a foot to plenty of other towns across the region.
This storm was expected to bring heavier snow to the Boston area than the one that arrived Thursday, and sure enough, more than 4 inches fell by Sunday morning — and there are more snow chances in the forecast this week!
While snowfall reports are still trickling in across the region, here's a look at snowfall totals and jackpot towns as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Massachusetts
Bourne: 6.5"
Andover: 6"
Reading: 5.5"
Ipswich: 5.5"
Pepperell: 5.5"
Melrose: 5"
Lynn: 5"
Billerica: 5"
North Andover: 5"
Bliss Corner: 5"
Chilmark: 5"
Acushnet: 4.8"
Winchester: 4.6"
Townsend: 4.6"
Falmouth: 4.5"
East Falmouth: 4.5"
New Bedford: 4.5"
West Tisbury: 4.5"
Lexington: 4.3"
Boston: 4.3"
Beacon Hill: 4.3"
Boston Logan Airport: 4.3"
Boxford: 4.3"
Grafton: 4.3"
Nantucket: 4.1"
Mashpee: 4"
Marstons Mills: 4"
Harwich: 4"
Hopkinton: 4"
Westborough: 4"
Baldwinville: 4"
Pocasset: 3.8"
Brewster: 3.7"
Rockland: 3.7"
Mendon: 3.7"
Norwood: 3.6"
Framingham: 3.5"
Watertown: 3.5"
Canton: 3.5"
Franklin: 3.5"
Worcester: 3.5"
Leominster: 3.5"
Dover: 3.2"
Weymouth: 3"
Walpole: 3"
North Attleborough: 3"
Wrentham: 3"
Southampton: 3"
Pittsfield: 3"
Millis: 2.9"
Savoy: 2.8"
West Bridgewater: 2.7"
Foxborough: 2.5"
Worcester Airport: 2"
New Hampshire
Albany: 8.3"
Rochester: 8.2"
Northwood: 8.2"
Thornton: 8"
Freedom: 7.8"
Center Sandwich: 7.5"
Dover: 7.3"
Chester: 7"
Francestown: 7"
Bristol: 7"
Windsor: 7"
Croydon: 7"
Walpole: 6.7"
New Boston: 6.5"
Henniker: 6.5"
Alton: 6"
Canterbury: 6"
Keene: 6"
Hillsborough: 5.8"
Stratham: 5.5"
Hollis: 5.4"
South Hooksett: 5.2"
Winchester: 4.6"
Lunenburg: 3.7"
Nashua: 3"
Vermont
Tunbridge: 9"
Topsham Four Corner: 8.5"
Williamstown: 8.5"
Warren: 8"
Barnard: 7.5"
Rochester: 7.5"
Bradford: 7.4"
Brattleboro: 7"
Fairlee: 6.5"
Wells River: 6.2"
Shrewsbury: 6"
Monkton: 6"
East Monkton: 6"
Wallingford: 5.7"
West Hartford: 5.6"
Brandon: 5.5"
Bristol: 4.9"
Marshfield: 4 "
Calais: 4 "
Woodbury: 4"
Essex Center: 3.3"
West Burke: 3"
Johnson: 3"
Maine
Limerick: 9.9"
East Baldwin: 9.7"
Gorham: 9.5"
Portland Jetport: 9.4"
North Windham: 9.3"
Brunswick: 8.5"
Cumberland: 8.1"
Kennebunk: 8"
Shapleigh: 8"
Brunswick: 8"
New Gloucester: 7.7"
East Baldwin: 7"
Lisbon: 6.5"
Bridgton: 6.5"
Gardiner: 4"
Hope: 3"
Orland: 2.5"
Seawall: 2.5"
Rhode Island
Little Compton: 4.5"
TF Green Airport: 4.5"
Cranston: 4.5"
Warwick: 4.5"
Providence: 4.5"
Bristol: 3.6"
Cumberland: 3.5"
Smithfield: 3.1"
Connecticut
Seymour: 5"
Groton: 4.5"
Southport: 4.4"
New London: 4.2"
Clinton: 4.2"
Southport: 4.1"
Branford: 4"
North Haven: 4"
Westbrook: 3.8"
Meriden: 3.6"
West Hartford: 3.5"
Farmington: 3.5"
Torrington: 3.5"
Wallingford: 3.4"
Coventry: 3.3"
Waterbury: 3.3"
Berlin: 3"
Woodstock: 2.8"
Branford: 2.8"
Ellington: 2.5"
Bradley Airport: 2.4"
Meriden: 2.1"