Snowfall totals: How much snow did New England get overnight?

A snowstorm blew through New England overnight, dropping nearly 10 inches in one spot in Maine and almost half a foot to plenty of other towns across the region.

This storm was expected to bring heavier snow to the Boston area than the one that arrived Thursday, and sure enough, more than 4 inches fell by Sunday morning — and there are more snow chances in the forecast this week!

A winter storm dropped 3-6 inches of snow on Boston overnight, with a band of 6-10 inches in northern New England.

NBC10 Boston A map showing snowfall totals for the storm that brought snow across the Boston area and New England on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 8-9, 2025. Much of the area got 3-6 inches, with a band from Vermont, through New Hampshire, to Maine getting 6-10 inches.

While snowfall reports are still trickling in across the region, here's a look at snowfall totals and jackpot towns as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Bourne: 6.5"

Andover: 6"

Reading: 5.5"

Ipswich: 5.5"

Pepperell: 5.5"

Melrose: 5"

Lynn: 5"

Billerica: 5"

North Andover: 5"

Bliss Corner: 5"

Chilmark: 5"

Acushnet: 4.8"

Winchester: 4.6"

Townsend: 4.6"

Falmouth: 4.5"

East Falmouth: 4.5"

New Bedford: 4.5"

West Tisbury: 4.5"

Lexington: 4.3"

Boston: 4.3"

Beacon Hill: 4.3"

Boston Logan Airport: 4.3"

Boxford: 4.3"

Grafton: 4.3"

Nantucket: 4.1"

Mashpee: 4"

Marstons Mills: 4"

Harwich: 4"

Hopkinton: 4"

Westborough: 4"

Baldwinville: 4"

Pocasset: 3.8"

Brewster: 3.7"

Rockland: 3.7"

Mendon: 3.7"

Norwood: 3.6"

Framingham: 3.5"

Watertown: 3.5"

Canton: 3.5"

Franklin: 3.5"

Worcester: 3.5"

Leominster: 3.5"

Dover: 3.2"

Weymouth: 3"

Walpole: 3"

North Attleborough: 3"

Wrentham: 3"

Southampton: 3"

Pittsfield: 3"

Millis: 2.9"

Savoy: 2.8"

West Bridgewater: 2.7"

Foxborough: 2.5"

Worcester Airport: 2"

New Hampshire

Albany: 8.3"

Rochester: 8.2"

Northwood: 8.2"

Thornton: 8"

Freedom: 7.8"

Center Sandwich: 7.5"

Dover: 7.3"

Chester: 7"

Francestown: 7"

Bristol: 7"

Windsor: 7"

Croydon: 7"

Walpole: 6.7"

New Boston: 6.5"

Henniker: 6.5"

Alton: 6"

Canterbury: 6"

Keene: 6"

Hillsborough: 5.8"

Stratham: 5.5"

Hollis: 5.4"

South Hooksett: 5.2"

Winchester: 4.6"

Lunenburg: 3.7"

Nashua: 3"

Vermont

Tunbridge: 9"

Topsham Four Corner: 8.5"

Williamstown: 8.5"

Warren: 8"

Barnard: 7.5"

Rochester: 7.5"

Bradford: 7.4"

Brattleboro: 7"

Fairlee: 6.5"

Wells River: 6.2"

Shrewsbury: 6"

Monkton: 6"

East Monkton: 6"

Wallingford: 5.7"

West Hartford: 5.6"

Brandon: 5.5"

Bristol: 4.9"

Marshfield: 4 "

Calais: 4 "

Woodbury: 4"

Essex Center: 3.3"

West Burke: 3"

Johnson: 3"

Maine

Limerick: 9.9"

East Baldwin: 9.7"

Gorham: 9.5"

Portland Jetport: 9.4"

North Windham: 9.3"

Brunswick: 8.5"

Cumberland: 8.1"

Kennebunk: 8"

Shapleigh: 8"

Brunswick: 8"

New Gloucester: 7.7"

East Baldwin: 7"

Lisbon: 6.5"

Bridgton: 6.5"

Gardiner: 4"

Hope: 3"

Orland: 2.5"

Seawall: 2.5"

Rhode Island

Little Compton: 4.5"

TF Green Airport: 4.5"

Cranston: 4.5"

Warwick: 4.5"

Providence: 4.5"

Bristol: 3.6"

Cumberland: 3.5"

Smithfield: 3.1"

Connecticut

Seymour: 5"

Groton: 4.5"

Southport: 4.4"

New London: 4.2"

Clinton: 4.2"

Southport: 4.1"

Branford: 4"

North Haven: 4"

Westbrook: 3.8"

Meriden: 3.6"

West Hartford: 3.5"

Farmington: 3.5"

Torrington: 3.5"

Wallingford: 3.4"

Coventry: 3.3"

Waterbury: 3.3"

Berlin: 3"

Woodstock: 2.8"

Branford: 2.8"

Ellington: 2.5"

Bradley Airport: 2.4"

Meriden: 2.1"