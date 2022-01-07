Local Snow Dogs: Pups Prance in First Major Snowfall of the Year By Thea DiGiammerino • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago What's better for a dog than snow day with your human? Pups pranced, pounced and played around in snow totals as high as 15 inches in the Greater Boston area today. 11 photos 1/11 Lisa Everett Snoopy, a 6-mo-old mix beagle, loves playing in the snow! 2/11 Shona Blosser Nittany out for a stroll in winter wonderland. 3/11 Susan Chew Charbonnier wishing he could get out in the snow at the Charlestown Navy Yard 4/11 Simba in Andover, Mass. 5/11 Kylo in Quincy, Mass. 6/11 Samantha Flax Moose all dressed for the cold. 7/11 Tess D'angelo Kenny in Plymouth, Mass. 8/11 9/11 Colleen McKenna Ebbitt (goldendoodle, age 2) and Frances (14 months) spend their first snow day in Boston 10/11 Enjoying the snow in Framingham, Mass. 11/11 Oliver in Medway, Mass. This article tagged under: photossnowdogspetspuppy More Photo Galleries Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures New England's Hour-by-Hour Snowstorm Forecast Photos: Neighbors, Firefighters, Officials Grieve After Fire Kills 12 in Philly Betty White Through the Years in Pictures