Snow Dogs: Pups Prance in First Major Snowfall of the Year

By Thea DiGiammerino

What's better for a dog than snow day with your human? Pups pranced, pounced and played around in snow totals as high as 15 inches in the Greater Boston area today.

Lisa Everett
Snoopy, a 6-mo-old mix beagle, loves playing in the snow!
Shona Blosser
Nittany out for a stroll in winter wonderland.
Susan
Chew Charbonnier wishing he could get out in the snow at the Charlestown Navy Yard
Simba in Andover, Mass.
Kylo in Quincy, Mass.
Samantha Flax
Moose all dressed for the cold.
Tess D'angelo
Kenny in Plymouth, Mass.
Colleen McKenna
Ebbitt (goldendoodle, age 2) and Frances (14 months) spend their first snow day in Boston
Enjoying the snow in Framingham, Mass.
Oliver in Medway, Mass.

