As we continue moving through this Monday, bundle up! It’s cold across Greater Boston. High temperatures are expected in the upper 30s, and low temperatures Monday night will be in the 20s under mostly clear skies.

The cold continues into Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Our forecast becomes a bit interesting Wednesday night into Thursday. A low pressure system originating from Canada will dive toward New England. With cold air already in place, parts of our area will see snow and other parts will see rain.

Boston will likely be on the rain/snow mix line for much of this event into Thursday morning. But as the storm system wraps up, some snow squalls could make their way toward the coast.

Central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire will have the best chance to see accumulating snow. It’s still a bit too early to tell how much snow, so stay tuned.

High temperatures in Boston on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 40s. The winds will be blustery at times.

By Friday, it’s dry and cold with highs near freezing.