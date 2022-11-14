Local

Caribou

Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England

This week's weather is a pretty major departures from the recent high temperatures the region has enjoyed

By Matt Fortin

NWS Caribou

It's that time of the year.

Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine.

A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Workers at the National Weather Service reported slick conditions amid the wintery blast that rolled through Sunday evening.

This is likely just a preview of what's to come for many New Englanders this week, since snow is for predicted parts of the region later.

Frenchville near the Canadian border hit the jackpot with 7 inches of snow, followed by Madawaska with 5.8 inches, Castle Hill with 3.8 and Caribou with 3.5.

More Weather News

news Nov 8

Climate Change Threatens to Destroy ‘the Things Americans Value Most,' U.S. Government Warns

news Nov 8

Sinking Pacific Island Nation Issues Historic Call for Treaty to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

This article tagged under:

CaribouMainesnow
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us