Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England

It's that time of the year.

Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine.

A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground.

The sights and sounds here at NWS Caribou. Up to 2.0" of wet snow. Our midnight crew is arriving and they report roads are slick. Drive Careful Tonight. Can hear plow trucks out in the distance. #mewx #maine #snow pic.twitter.com/kEsFC9PK6n — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 14, 2022

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Workers at the National Weather Service reported slick conditions amid the wintery blast that rolled through Sunday evening.

This is likely just a preview of what's to come for many New Englanders this week, since snow is for predicted parts of the region later.

Frenchville near the Canadian border hit the jackpot with 7 inches of snow, followed by Madawaska with 5.8 inches, Castle Hill with 3.8 and Caribou with 3.5.