It's beginning to feel a bit more like winter in parts of the Boston area.

Snow was spotted falling in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, as well as in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. We saw more snow in Duxbury, Vermont, as well.

Monday was much colder than it's been in New England, though that's not expected to last. In fact, Halloween will be warm enough for there to be a shot at breaking high temperature records, like 81 degrees in Boston.

NBC10 Boston via stringer Snow falling in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A dusting of snow in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Snow in Duxbury, Vermont, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

It happens to be the start of the National Weather Service's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in New England. Here are some tips shared by the office in Burlington, Vermont, on Monday:

Make sure your heating system has been inspected and is operating safely and efficiently. Have your chimney swept to remove any soot buildup.

Check your supply of heating fuel. Always be sure you have enough in case a winter storm delays fuel delivery. If you heat your home by wood stove, be sure you have a sufficient supply of wood to last through the winter.

If you use a generator, be sure you provide adequate ventilation to prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, with any heating system make sure you have a battery powered operating carbon monoxide detector.

When you plan to be away from home for an extended period, do not shut off the heat, this will help keep your pipes from freezing.

Check your food and stock an extra supply of non-perishable foods. Your supplies should include food that requires no cooking or refrigeration in case you lose electricity. Also, have plenty of bottled water on hand.

In the event you lose electricity, have plenty of warm blankets available. Be sure your battery operated radios and flashlights are in good working order and that you have a fresh supply of batteries.

Get your vehicle winterized before the cold weather arrives. Be sure the battery is fully charged, and your lights and brakes are in good working order. Check your tires and wiper blades and be sure to have a fresh supply of antifreeze. During the cold weather season, try to maintain a full tank of gasoline in your vehicle, this will help prevent the fuel line from freezing.

Keep a winter storm kit in the trunk of your car. Some supplies you may want to include are blankets, non-perishable foods like nuts, protein, health or candy bars, flares, a shovel, a bag of sand, tire chains, a flashlight, a windshield scraper, and booster cables.

During winter storms and cold snaps, try to remain indoors as much as possible. When shoveling snow, do not overexert yourself, it is extremely hard work and could result in a heart attack.

Dress for the season. Wear loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing in several layers. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent, and hooded. The hood should protect the head and face. And remember, mittens provide more protection than gloves.

Keep your head, hands, and feet warm and dry to prevent frostbite. It is vital to retain as much of your body heat as possible during cold weather.

Always be aware of the weather forecast, especially if your are planning to travel. Remember, your best source for weather information during the winter season is a battery operated NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards.