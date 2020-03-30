Snow Showers Monday Night Likely to Stick For Some

The weather won’t provide much of an emotional boost this week for sheltering New Englanders with cool air and lots of clouds, though there will be some brighter times along the way and the second half of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast is serving as a light at the end of the tunnel.

Monday morning set the tone for the week with drizzle, clouds and a raw feeling as temperatures either side of 40 degrees felt more like 30 to the body with the combination of moist air and a breeze from the north factored in.

Even at the warmest time of Monday afternoon, while the thermometer will register values in the 40s, the air will never feel warmer than upper 30s to near 40 for the body, as clouds hold firm, drizzle continues in patches, and scattered showers pop up during the afternoon and evening, meaning an umbrella on standby is a good idea. The heaviest showers will develop Monday late day and evening in western New England, where some rumbles of thunder are possible along with some small hailstones and while these showers will weaken as they drift east late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, cooling temperatures will mean a mix with and change to snow showers.

In fact, our exclusive NBC10/NECN Forecast System is putting a coating to an inch on grassy surfaces away from the coast, and as much as one to two inches of snow on the grass for some of northern Massachusetts into Vermont and New Hampshire, though the accumulation pattern will probably be somewhat like patchwork given the showery nature of the snow.

Early snow showers Tuesday morning depart and drier air on a continued northerly wind flow will bring emerging sunshine from midday onward, though temperatures will be quite cool through the day, Tuesday night and again Wednesday when a fair sky is expected to continue.

A storm over the Scotian Slopes – southeast of Nova Scotia – will slowly retrograde westward Wednesday into Thursday, and this brings a mounting chance for rain and snow showers arriving from the east perhaps as early as Wednesday night and continuing, particularly in eastern New England, through Thursday.

Friday will bring drier conditions but not necessarily a lot more sunshine before the wind finally starts to shift and sunshine makes a more noticeable appearance this weekend, allowing temperatures – and likely morale – to boost.

In fact, as we enter a cool and somewhat gloomy week, it’s the exclusive 10-day forecast that provides optimism, with the weekend marking the start of a milder weather pattern next week.