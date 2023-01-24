Local

snowfall

Snowfall Totals From Monday's Storm: See Which Towns Received Over a Foot

Another storm on Wednesday is expected to bring even more snow

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Some areas of northern New England received as many as 17 inches of snow from the storm that started late Sunday and continued into Monday night.

And another storm that could bring another 3-5 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts is already headed our way.

Here's a look at some of the highest snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Etna, Maine: 17.2"

Carmel, Maine: 17"

Pittsfield, Maine: 17"

Sunapee, N.H.: 17"

Durham, Maine: 16"

Raymond, Maine: 16"

Tamworth, N.H.: 16"

Orono, Maine: 15.8"

New Gloucester, Maine: 15.5"

Limerick, Maine: 15.3"

Madison, N.H.: 15.2"

Hermon, Maine: 15"

Hampden, Maine: 15"

Lewiston, Maine: 15"

Gray, Maine: 15"

Spofford, N.H.: 15"

Milton, N.H.: 15"

Acton, Maine: 14.9"

Augusta, Maine: 14.7"

Hollis, Maine: 14.6"

Concord: 14.6"

China, Maine: 14.5"

Litchfield, Maine: 14.5"

Meredith, N.H.: 14.5"

East Dummerston, Vermont: 14.5"

Townshend, Vermont: 14.5"

Tilton, N.H.: 14.5"

Sanbornton, N.H.: 14.5"

Lisbon, Maine: 14.3"

Cumberland, Maine: 14.3"

East Baldwin, Maine: 14.3"

Putney, Vermont: 14.2"

Belmont, N.H.: 14.2"

Bradley, Maine: 14"

Veazie, Maine: 14"

Morrill, Maine: 14"

Lewiston, Maine: 14"

Shapleigh, Maine: 14"

Ossipee, N.H.: 14"

Brattleboron, Vermont: 14"

Windsor, N.H.: 14"

Claremont, N.H.: 14"

Barnstead, N.H.: 14"

Warner, N.H.: 14"

Strafford, N.H.: 14"

Hillsborough, N.H.: 13.8"

Glenburn, Maine: 13.5"

Brewer, Maine: 13.5"

Wolfeboro, N.H.: 13.5"

Marlow, N.H.: 13.5"

Henniker, N.H.: 13.5"

Searsburg, Vermont: 13.4"

Lisbon Falls, Maine: 13.3"

Landgrove, Vermont: 13.3"

Epsom, N.H.: 13.3"

Hallowell, Maine: 13.2"

Lewiston, Maine: 13.2"

Keene, N.H.: 13.2"

Freedom, N.H.: 13.1"

Fairfield, Maine: 13"

Laconia: 13"

Francestown, N.H.: 13"

Bangor, Maine: 12.8"

Clinton, Maine: 12.6"

New Boston, N.H.: 12.6"

Brewer, Maine: 12.5"

Windsor, Maine: 12.5"

Auburn, Maine: 12.5"

Mechanic Falls, Maine: 12.5"

Click here for more snowfall totals from across the northeast.

More on Monday's storm

