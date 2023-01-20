Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Some areas of northern New England have already seen over a half a foot of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning.

And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday morning north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Here's a look at early snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Ashby: 5.5"

Ashburnham: 3.7"

Andover: 2"

Becket: 1"

Saugus: 1"

New Hampshire

Madison: 6.5"

Dover: 5.8"

New Boston: 5.8"

Northwood: 5.7"

Kingston: 4.8"

Meredith: 3.8"

Maine

Portland: 6.7"

Cumberland: 6"

Baldwin: 5"

Hope: 4.5"

Kennebunk: 4.5"

Auburn: 4"

Raymond: 4"

Farmington: 3"

Plymouth: 1.8"

Vermont

Stowe: 4.9"

Smuggler's Notch: 4.5"

West Hartford: 4.3"

Calais: 4"

Elmore: 4"

Essex Junction: 4"

Waterbury Center: 4"

West Norwich: 3.6"

Essex Center: 3.5"

St. Albans: 3.5"

South Burlington: 3.4"

Wheelock: 3.3"

Jericho: 3.1"

Stowe: 3"

Montpelier: 3"

Barre: 3"

Jericho: 2.8"

Westford: 2.6"

Cornwall: 2.5"

Maidstone: 2.1"

Lyndon: 2"

Marshfield: 2"

Rutland: 1.5"

St. Albans: 1.3"

Chelsea: 1"

Groton: 1"

Landgrove: 1"