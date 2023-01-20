Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Some areas of northern New England have already seen over a half a foot of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning.
And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday morning north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Here's a look at early snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Ashby: 5.5"
Ashburnham: 3.7"
Andover: 2"
Becket: 1"
Saugus: 1"
New Hampshire
Madison: 6.5"
Dover: 5.8"
New Boston: 5.8"
Northwood: 5.7"
Kingston: 4.8"
Meredith: 3.8"
Maine
Portland: 6.7"
Cumberland: 6"
Baldwin: 5"
Hope: 4.5"
Kennebunk: 4.5"
Auburn: 4"
Raymond: 4"
Farmington: 3"
Plymouth: 1.8"
Vermont
Stowe: 4.9"
Smuggler's Notch: 4.5"
West Hartford: 4.3"
Calais: 4"
Elmore: 4"
Essex Junction: 4"
Waterbury Center: 4"
West Norwich: 3.6"
Essex Center: 3.5"
St. Albans: 3.5"
South Burlington: 3.4"
Wheelock: 3.3"
Jericho: 3.1"
Stowe: 3"
Montpelier: 3"
Barre: 3"
Jericho: 2.8"
Westford: 2.6"
Cornwall: 2.5"
Maidstone: 2.1"
Lyndon: 2"
Marshfield: 2"
Rutland: 1.5"
St. Albans: 1.3"
Chelsea: 1"
Groton: 1"
Landgrove: 1"