Local

New England

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Another 1-3 inches of snow are expected to fall Friday north of the Massachusetts Turnpike

By Marc Fortier

Some areas of northern New England have already seen over a half a foot of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning.

And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday morning north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Here's a look at early snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ashby: 5.5"

Ashburnham: 3.7"

Andover: 2"

Becket: 1"

Saugus: 1"

New Hampshire

Madison: 6.5"

Dover: 5.8"

New Boston: 5.8"

Northwood: 5.7"

Kingston: 4.8"

Meredith: 3.8"

Maine

Portland: 6.7"

Cumberland: 6"

Baldwin: 5"

Hope: 4.5"

Kennebunk: 4.5"

Auburn: 4"

Raymond: 4"

Farmington: 3"

Plymouth: 1.8"

Vermont

Stowe: 4.9"

Smuggler's Notch: 4.5"

West Hartford: 4.3"

Calais: 4"

Elmore: 4"

Essex Junction: 4"

Waterbury Center: 4"

West Norwich: 3.6"

Essex Center: 3.5"

St. Albans: 3.5"

South Burlington: 3.4"

Wheelock: 3.3"

Jericho: 3.1"

Stowe: 3"

Montpelier: 3"

Barre: 3"

Jericho: 2.8"

Westford: 2.6"

Cornwall: 2.5"

Maidstone: 2.1"

Lyndon: 2"

Marshfield: 2"

Rutland: 1.5"

St. Albans: 1.3"

Chelsea: 1"

Groton: 1"

Landgrove: 1"

More on Friday's storm

forecast 3 hours ago

LIVE COVERAGE: Wintry Weather to Continue Friday as Temps Drop

Weather 1 hour ago

Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snow. Here's Are the Current Road Conditions

This article tagged under:

New Englandsnowfall
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us