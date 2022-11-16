Local

snowfall

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Fell Overnight in Mass. Communities

Some areas in Massachusetts saw around two inches of snow fall overnight

By Matt Fortin

Snow falling in Tewksbury

While the overnight wintry storm ended up being mostly rain in Massachusetts, there was snow accumulation for some communities in the Commonwealth. A lot of it has already melted, though, due to temperatures on the ground and in the air.

Mass. Snowfall Amounts

  • Leicester: 2.3 inches
  • Shrewsbury: 2 inches
  • Grafton: 2 inches
  • Fitchburg: 1.7 inches
  • Auburn: 1.5 inches

Did Any Schools Close?

NBC10 Boston only received two reports of school district delays Wednesday — one in Massachusetts, and another in New Hampshire.

You can stay up to date on school closings all winter long here.

