Snowfall totals: How much fell across New England on Wednesday?

The storm that hit New England overnight, dropping accumulating snow in some areas, wasn't a major winter event by any means. But some areas did get some real snow.
Some areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont saw 2-3 inches of snow, which made for a messy morning commute.
Here's a look at snowfall totals across New England, according to the National Weather Service.
Massachusetts
Oxford: 2.1"
Pittsfield: 2"
Cheshire: 1.7"
Clarksburg: 1.5"
Sturbridge: 1.3"
Savoy: 1.3"
Williamstown: 1.2"
New Hampshire
Windsor: 2.1"
Spofford: 1.8"
New Ipswich: 1.6"
Plymouth: 1.5"
Vermont
Landgrove: 3"
Dover: 2.5"
Wilmington: 2.3"
Milton: 2.1"
Brattleboro: 1.7"
Arlington: 1.5"