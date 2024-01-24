Snowfall totals: How much fell across New England on Wednesday?

The storm that hit New England overnight, dropping accumulating snow in some areas, wasn't a major winter event by any means. But some areas did get some real snow.

Some areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont saw 2-3 inches of snow, which made for a messy morning commute.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Oxford: 2.1"

Pittsfield: 2"

Cheshire: 1.7"

Clarksburg: 1.5"

Sturbridge: 1.3"

Savoy: 1.3"

Williamstown: 1.2"

New Hampshire

Windsor: 2.1"

Spofford: 1.8"

New Ipswich: 1.6"

Plymouth: 1.5"

Vermont

Landgrove: 3"

Dover: 2.5"

Wilmington: 2.3"

Milton: 2.1"

Brattleboro: 1.7"

Arlington: 1.5"