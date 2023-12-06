Weather

Snowfall totals: How much fell in Mass., NH overnight?

Some areas of northern New England received as much as 9 inches

By Marc Fortier

snow ruler1

It wasn't a true storm by any means, but some parts of Massachusetts did see their first snow of the season overnight. And some areas further to the north saw substantial snowfall.

The high mark for New England was Berlin, New Hampshire, which saw 9 inches of snow fall overnight. But some sections of Maine also saw upwards of 7 inches.

Massachusetts, however, is still waiting for its first substantial snowfall. The highest snowfall total in the Bay State was just 1.8 inches in Norwell.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

New Hampshire

Berlin: 9"

Greenville: 1"

Local

Boston Celtics 24 mins ago

How the In-Season Tournament impacts Celtics' upcoming schedule

Rhode Island 1 hour ago

Flight from Orlando to Providence diverted after argument onboard escalates

Maine

Unity: 8.5"

Hermon: 7.7"

Swanville: 3.2"

Massachusetts

Norwell: 1.8"

Abington: 1.5"

Whitman: 1.5"

Rockland: 1.4"

This article tagged under:

Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us