Weather

Snowfall totals: How much snow did we get overnight in New England?

It's not quite over, as snow squalls are expected in the mid to late afternoon

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parts of New England saw a quick blast of snow overnight, dropping up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of New England.

And it's not quite over, as snow squalls are expected in the mid to late afternoon.

This wasn't a major storm by any means. In fact, parts of southern California have received much more snow in the past 24 hours -- over a foot in some areas!

Here's a look at snowfall totals and jackpot towns across the region as of 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Ashfield: 4.3"

Greenfield: 4"

Gloucester: 3.8"

Ashburnham: 3.2"

Chelmsford: 3"

Billerica: 2.5"

Hubbardston: 2.5"

Lunenberg: 2.5"

Methuen: 2.5"

Gardner: 2.4"

Fitchburg: 2.3"

Townsend: 2.2"

Petersham: 2.1"

Andover: 2"

Haverhill: 2"

Sterling: 2"

Topsfield: 2"

Waltham: 1.6"

Wakefield: 1.5"

Boston: 1.4"

Belmont: 1.3"

Danvers: 0.9"

Needham: 0.9"

Brockton: 0.5"

Grafton: 0.5"

New Hampshire

Exeter: 2.3"

Stratham: 2"

Vermont

East Barre: 1.4"

More weather coverage

new england weather 2 hours ago

Snow showers moving out ahead of warming temps, more bursts of snow and rain

new england weather Jan 28

Snow, wind and dropping temps: What to expect from incoming winter blast

This article tagged under:

Weather
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us