Parts of New England saw a quick blast of snow overnight, dropping up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of New England.

And it's not quite over, as snow squalls are expected in the mid to late afternoon.

This wasn't a major storm by any means. In fact, parts of southern California have received much more snow in the past 24 hours -- over a foot in some areas!

Here's a look at snowfall totals and jackpot towns across the region as of 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Ashfield: 4.3"

Greenfield: 4"

Gloucester: 3.8"

Ashburnham: 3.2"

Chelmsford: 3"

Billerica: 2.5"

Hubbardston: 2.5"

Lunenberg: 2.5"

Methuen: 2.5"

Gardner: 2.4"

Fitchburg: 2.3"

Townsend: 2.2"

Petersham: 2.1"

Andover: 2"

Haverhill: 2"

Sterling: 2"

Topsfield: 2"

Waltham: 1.6"

Wakefield: 1.5"

Boston: 1.4"

Belmont: 1.3"

Danvers: 0.9"

Needham: 0.9"

Brockton: 0.5"

Grafton: 0.5"

New Hampshire

Exeter: 2.3"

Stratham: 2"

Vermont

East Barre: 1.4"