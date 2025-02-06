Snowfall totals: Here's a look at the jackpot towns across New England

Thursday's storm has already dropped as much as 5 inches of snow on some parts of New England, and it's not over yet.

The storm is the first in a series of storms that are expected to drop as much as 2 feet of snow on the region.

Here's a look at snofall totals as of 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, including a look at some jackpot towns.

Massachusetts

Williamstown: 2.1"

Ludlow: 1.1"

Housatonic: 1"

Westhampton: 1"

Westfield: 1"

West Springfield: 1"

Dartmouth: 0.8"

Sturbridge: 0.8"

Holyoke: 0.8"

Great Barrington: 0.8"

Becket: 0.8"

Lexington: 0.7"

North Attleborough: 0.7"

Rockland: 0.7"

New Hampshire

Newport: 5"

Meredith: 3"

Connecticut

New Preston: 1.6"

Hartland: 1.5"

New Milford: 1.5"

Torrington: 1.2"

Berlin: 1"

Norfolk: 1"

Hebron: 0.8"

Tolland: 0.8"

New Milford: 0.8"

Cornwall Bridge: 0.8"

Andover: 0.7"

Rhode Island

Richmond: 1"

Westerly: 0.8"

Smithfield: 0.7"