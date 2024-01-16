Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across New England?

Tuesday's snowstorm wasn't a major snow event, by any means. And while it made for a messy morning commute for some, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday most areas of New England hadn't received anything more than a couple inches.

Here's a quick look at snowfall totals from this storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Harwich Port: 2.5"

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

West Tisbury: 2.5"

Brewster: 2.3"

Malden: 2"

Mashpee: 2"

Chilmark: 2"

Acushnet: 2"

Canton: 2"

New Bedford: 1.8"

Norton: 1.8"

North Attleborough: 1.8"

Maine

Brownfield: 2.5"

Rhode Island

Richmond: 2.5"

Harrisville: 2"

Bristol: 2"

Pawtucket: 2"

Westerly: 1.9"

Smithfield: 1.8"

Connecticut

East Hartford: 0.7"

West Hartford: 0.5"