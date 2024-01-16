snow

Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across New England?

Most areas saw only a couple inches of snow on Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

snow ruler1

Tuesday's snowstorm wasn't a major snow event, by any means. And while it made for a messy morning commute for some, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday most areas of New England hadn't received anything more than a couple inches.

Here's a quick look at snowfall totals from this storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Harwich Port: 2.5"

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

West Tisbury: 2.5"

Brewster: 2.3"

Malden: 2"

Mashpee: 2"

Chilmark: 2"

Acushnet: 2"

Canton: 2"

New Bedford: 1.8"

Norton: 1.8"

North Attleborough: 1.8"

Maine

Brownfield: 2.5"

Rhode Island

Richmond: 2.5"

Harrisville: 2"

Bristol: 2"

Pawtucket: 2"

Westerly: 1.9"

Smithfield: 1.8"

Connecticut

East Hartford: 0.7"

West Hartford: 0.5"

More on Tuesday's storm

2 hours ago

Wintry mix affecting Tuesday morning commute; some schools close

forecast 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Snow continues Tuesday morning, higher amounts in northern New England

This article tagged under:

snow
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us